A Waikato Lotto player struck it lucky in Saturday night’s draw.

The player, who bought their ticket at The Bookshop and Lotto in Huntly, was one of 10 second division winners, each picking up $24,441.

The other winning tickets were bought in Auckland, Rotorua, Napier, Porirua, Wellington, Christchurch and Canterbury.

First and second division Powerball were not struck.

A MyLotto online player from Canterbury won $1 million in Lotto first division on Saturday night.

Powerball has rolled over to Wednesday night when the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $500,000.

Last Wednesday a player who bought their ticket at Kihikihi Bookshop, was one of 10 second-division winners, each picking up $18,910.

The previous week, a Hamilton player, who bought their ticket online via MyLotto, was one of two Powerball second division winners, each picking up $30,242.

