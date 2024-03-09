A punter from Canterbury has won $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s draw. Photo / Michael Bradley

One lucky Lotto player from Canterbury will be over the moon after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6m.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Wednesday.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their numbers as soon as possible on the website or through the MyLotto App.