“$44 million is generational wealth depending on how you manage it.”
He said if you wanted to be more conservative and invest the money in bonds, the money could grow between $46 million and $83 million over 30 years.
Hartmann said the most responsible thing you can do is enlist a professional’s help.
“You need one plan if you’d like to leave it for the generations to come, another plan, if you’d like to spend it all during your lifetime, another plan if you’d like to give away half of it and grow the rest of it, like, it really depends on what’s important to you.”
What could you do?
The Auckland family who pocketed the millions said they would finally like to take a family holiday, as the only trips they had taken were for work.
As New Zealand’s newest millionaires, the possibilities are endless for travel.
With $44 million, you could stay 743 nights at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York.
Maybe you would like to set sail on the high seas.
Staying in the most expensive room on a cruise, the Regent Suite on the Regent Seven Seas, will set you back $11,400 per night. The cruise goes for five months, visiting 25 countries and nearly 100 ports.
The cruise will take you to the Caribbean, where you could rent out the entirety of Necker Island for $180,000 a night.
OneRoof editor Owen Vaughan said the number of prestige homes available is “small”.
“While $10m-plus sales have increased post-Covid, they are still only a tiny part of the overall market. In the last 12 months, more than 120 residential properties with search prices of $10m-plus have been listed on OneRoof.
“Of those, just over 40 are still up for grabs, with several looking for more than $30m.”
That’s being sold by property developer Kurt Gibbons and comes with all the mod cons you’d expect from an expensive house. It is looking for a buyer with more than $40m to spend.
“Queenstown is another hot spot for luxury homes and has been enjoying a strong run of $5m-plus sale. However, compared to Australia, New Zealand trophy homes are bargain buys. In Sydney, one harbourside mansion has a price guide of A$200m [$220.43m].”