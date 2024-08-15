They’d done this by playing 10 lines of the same Lotto numbers, each with a different Powerball number (one through to 10), which meant in addition to winning $44 million with Powerball First Division, they also won 10 shares of Lotto First Division – a total of $666,670.
“Just imagine if you had all six Lotto numbers not the Powerball. We didn’t want to miss out so that’s why we play this way,” said the woman’s son.
The family, who wish to remain anonymous, have been playing since Lotto began in 1987, and have been using a combination of special numbers on their ticket for the last few years.
“It was surreal, we could hear people in the restaurant talking about the $44m prize, and I can remember saying in a hushed voice, ‘If only they knew’,” said the son.
With their prize safely claimed, the family are going to take some time to let the magnitude of their win sink in before making any big decisions, but already have a few ideas of what they’d like to do.
“We’re a hard-working family but my children owning their own homes has always been just out of reach, so first of all, I’d like to get them into homes of their own, which will be really special,” said the woman.
And down the track, a family holiday is in order.
“I’ve only ever been overseas on a work trip, so we’re looking forward to a family holiday,” she said.
“We have some destinations in mind that have been ‘bucket list’ places – but only of our dreams, as we never thought it would be possible… and now it is,” said the daughter.