The $23 million Lotto Powerball ticket was sold at the Orewa Lotto Plus store in Auckland. Image / Google

The owner of the store that sold the $23 million Lotto Powerball ticket was rushing out the door early this morning to open up the shop - in case the winner was standing outside waiting for their ticket to be checked.

Orewa Lotto Plus owner, Amit, told the Herald just after 7am that he was getting ready to head out the door.

"The person [who won] might be waiting, standing outside - I don't know."

Asked how he was feeling after news that his store had sold last night's golden ticket, he said he was "absolutely" excited.

"I'm over the moon."

Amit also revealed that this would be the 18th big win sold at the Orewa Lotto Plus.

Just last year the shop sold a winning Lotto Second Division ticket worth just over $21,500.

The winning numbers were: 28, 8, 27, 24, 13 and 35.

The Bonus Ball was 40, and the Power Ball was 3.

Last night's big win is the 14th Powerball multi-millionaire of 2022. It is made up of $23 million in Lotto Powerball and $333,333 from a share of First Division.

Two other players will also pocket $333,333 for their First Division share. Those winning tickets were sold at Burnside Dairy in Christchurch and Hornby Mall Lotto in Christchurch.

The $1 million up for grabs in Strike was a "must be won" draw, and was split 128 ways, for $8553 each, after it rolled down to Strike 3.