Meanwhile, two lucky Strike players will also be celebrating after winning $550,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike tickets were sold at New World Kumeū in Kumeū and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Tonight's winning numbers were 3, 10, 15, 19, 22, 26. The bonus ball was 4 and the Powerball was 8.

The Powerball win comes just days after an Auckland punter won $17.07 million in Saturday’s draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Last month, one lucky Auckland punter equalled the biggest single-winner prize in Lotto history in New Zealand, taking home $44m.

Their total prize for the ticket bought on MyLotto was $44,066,667, and it included a one-15th share of the division-one prize.

In June, a record $50m Powerball jackpot was split between seven people – each claiming $7.1m.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1, which take place at about 8.30pm on Wednesday and Saturday.

They can be found through the MyLotto app and online at www.mylotto.co.nz or at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

For the Powerball jackpot to be claimed, a ticket holder must get all six Lotto numbers correct as well as the added Powerball number.

If the jackpot is not claimed, it will roll over each draw until it is won.

The longest Powerball jackpot run in Lotto NZ history before it was struck was 24 consecutive draws.

If more than one person wins Powerball, the jackpot is shared equally between the winning tickets.

A total of 16 punters have struck it big in 2024 and been crowned multimillionaires.

The 16 Powerball multimillionaires in 2024:

January 27: $17.25 million - My Lotto, Canterbury

February 10: $8.3 million - MyLotto, Hawke’s Bay

March 2: $12.3 million - MyLotto, Otago

April 13: $30.16 million - MyLotto, Wellington

June 8: $7.18 million - Pak’nSave Wairau Rd, Auckland

June 8: $7.18 million - Woolworths Metro, Auckland

June 8: $7.18 million - Royal Oak Mall Lotto, Auckland

June 8: $7.18 million - MyLotto, Auckland

June 8: $7.18 million - MyLotto, Auckland

June 8: $7.18 million - Shop Rite Dairy, Hamilton

June 8: $7.18 million - New World Hastings, Hastings

June 12: $4.5 million - MyLotto, Waikato

June 19: $5.5 million - Impulse Snacks & Lotto, Taranaki

August 10: $44.06 million - MyLotto, Auckland

September 7: $17.07 million - MyLotto, Auckland

September 11: $4.3 million - MyLotto, Auckland

