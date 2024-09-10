Thirteen other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating on Saturday after each winning $71,429.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Waikanae, Arrowtown Night ‘n Day and on MyLotto to players from Auckland, Bay of Plenty and Wellington.

Strike Four has rolled over and will be $1.1m on Wednesday night.

In June, a record $50m Powerball jackpot was split between seven people – each claiming $7.1m.

While two of them had claimed their share of the first prize by the next day on Sunday, June 9, it took until July for the final winner to come forward and collect their portion of the winnings.

One of the children of a winning couple, who wished to remain anonymous, said the family had a meeting to share the happy news.

“They’ve slowly been doing bits on the house, and now they can afford to finish the renovations,” the child said about the winning parents.

“We really want them to do something for themselves, though. They’ve been talking about a special overseas trip for a long time and now they can do that, it will be amazing for them,” said another of the children.

Saturday's winning ticket was sold on MyLotto and was made up of $17m from Powerball first division and $71,429 from Lotto first division. Photo / Michael Bradley

The 14 Powerball multimillionaires in 2024:

January 27: $17.25 million - My Lotto, Canterbury

February 10: $8.3 million - MyLotto, Hawke’s Bay

March 2: $12.3 million - MyLotto, Otago

April 13: $30.16 million - MyLotto, Wellington

June 8: $7.18 million - Pak’nSave Wairau Rd, Auckland

June 8: $7.18 million - Woolworths Metro, Auckland

June 8: $7.18 million - Royal Oak Mall Lotto, Auckland

June 8: $7.18 million - MyLotto, Auckland

June 8: $7.18 million - MyLotto, Auckland

June 8: $7.18 million - Shop Rite Dairy, Hamilton

June 8: $7.18 million - New World Hastings, Hastings

June 12: $4.5 million - MyLotto, Waikato

June 19: $5.5 million - Impulse Snacks & Lotto, Taranaki

August 10: $44.06 million - MyLotto, Auckland

