One of the children of a winning couple, who wished to remain anonymous, said the family had a meeting to share the happy news.
“They’ve slowly been doing bits on the house, and now they can afford to finish the renovations,” the child said about the winning parents.
“We really want them to do something for themselves, though. They’ve been talking about a special overseas trip for a long time and now they can do that, it will be amazing for them,” said another of the children.
The 14 Powerball multimillionaires in 2024:
January 27: $17.25 million - My Lotto, Canterbury
February 10: $8.3 million - MyLotto, Hawke’s Bay
March 2: $12.3 million - MyLotto, Otago
April 13: $30.16 million - MyLotto, Wellington
June 8: $7.18 million - Pak’nSave Wairau Rd, Auckland
June 8: $7.18 million - Woolworths Metro, Auckland
June 8: $7.18 million - Royal Oak Mall Lotto, Auckland
June 8: $7.18 million - MyLotto, Auckland
June 8: $7.18 million - MyLotto, Auckland
June 8: $7.18 million - Shop Rite Dairy, Hamilton
June 8: $7.18 million - New World Hastings, Hastings
June 12: $4.5 million - MyLotto, Waikato
June 19: $5.5 million - Impulse Snacks & Lotto, Taranaki
August 10: $44.06 million - MyLotto, Auckland
