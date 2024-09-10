Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Lotto Powerball: One lucky Auckland punter claims $17 million jackpot

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
An Auckland Lotto player has become New Zealand’s latest multi-millionaire after claiming Saturday night’s $17 million Powerball first-division prize.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto and was made up of $17m from Powerball first division and $71,429 from Lotto first division.

The latest victory comes about a month after one lucky Auckland punter equalled the biggest single-winner prize in Lotto history in New Zealand, taking home $44m.

Their total prize for the ticket bought on MyLotto was $44,066,667, and it included a one-15th share of the division-one prize.

Thirteen other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating on Saturday after each winning $71,429.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Waikanae, Arrowtown Night ‘n Day and on MyLotto to players from Auckland, Bay of Plenty and Wellington.

Strike Four has rolled over and will be $1.1m on Wednesday night.

In June, a record $50m Powerball jackpot was split between seven people – each claiming $7.1m.

While two of them had claimed their share of the first prize by the next day on Sunday, June 9, it took until July for the final winner to come forward and collect their portion of the winnings.

One of the children of a winning couple, who wished to remain anonymous, said the family had a meeting to share the happy news.

“They’ve slowly been doing bits on the house, and now they can afford to finish the renovations,” the child said about the winning parents.

“We really want them to do something for themselves, though. They’ve been talking about a special overseas trip for a long time and now they can do that, it will be amazing for them,” said another of the children.

Photo / Michael Bradley
The 14 Powerball multimillionaires in 2024:

  • January 27: $17.25 million - My Lotto, Canterbury
  • February 10: $8.3 million - MyLotto, Hawke’s Bay
  • March 2: $12.3 million - MyLotto, Otago
  • April 13: $30.16 million - MyLotto, Wellington
  • June 8: $7.18 million - Pak’nSave Wairau Rd, Auckland
  • June 8: $7.18 million - Woolworths Metro, Auckland
  • June 8: $7.18 million - Royal Oak Mall Lotto, Auckland
  • June 8: $7.18 million - MyLotto, Auckland
  • June 8: $7.18 million - MyLotto, Auckland
  • June 8: $7.18 million - Shop Rite Dairy, Hamilton
  • June 8: $7.18 million - New World Hastings, Hastings
  • June 12: $4.5 million - MyLotto, Waikato
  • June 19: $5.5 million - Impulse Snacks & Lotto, Taranaki
  • August 10: $44.06 million - MyLotto, Auckland

