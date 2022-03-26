A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

The numbers are in for tonight's $28 million dollar jackpot Lotto Powerball draw.

Tonight's winning Lotto numbers are: 2, 5, 11, 20, 23, and 25.

The Bonus Ball is 35, and Powerbal is 4.

Strike Four numbers came in this order: 25, 23, 5 then 11.



It will take place virtually, with live Lotto draws unable to take place while Auckland is in the Covid-19 red light traffic setting.

But Lotto NZ counters can open at all traffic light settings, and punters around the country will be hoping tonight is a lucky one. Tickets can also be bought online through MyLotto.



Strike Four also rolled over and was worth $500,000.

Last week it was revealed a Lotto ticket worth $8.25m was sold at the Matamata Paper Plus, with Matamata-Piako mayor Ash Tanner saying the win came after a $4.5m Lotto ticket was sold in Te Aroha at the start of the year.

"We just need Morrinsville now and we will be away", Tanner said.

He and the rest of the country will soon know if the district's lucky streak goes nuclear, with a prize two-and-half times bigger than last week's big win in the pot.

While tonight's Powerball jackpot is much chunkier change, the $28m bonanza is well down the list of biggest wins - if one charmed player scoops the lot.



The largest Powerball prize in New Zealand was $44m, won by a young couple from Hibiscus Coast, in northern Auckland, five years ago.

Just over the southern border of the city, a Pōkeno family last year snagged $42m, while nine years ago - when millions in the bank could buy a lot more Kiwi houses than now - a ticket bought in Auckland snared $33m.

Other big wins included $30m from a Taupō-bought ticket in 2017 and $28m from a Papakura-bought ticket in 2010.

In 2020 a $50m must-win Powerball jackpot was split equally between 10 Powerball second division winners, after there were no first division winners.