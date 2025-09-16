Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Myeloma patients move to Australia for cancer drug not funded here

RNZ
5 mins to read

Jo Neep receives treatment in Australia in the past year. Photo / Supplied

Jo Neep receives treatment in Australia in the past year. Photo / Supplied

By Lisa Owen and Louisa Cleave of RNZ

A myeloma cancer patient said she felt no choice but to move to Australia to access life-prolonging drugs that are not funded in New Zealand.

“I moved because I wanted life,” Jo Neep told Checkpoint.

“I could have

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save