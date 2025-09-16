A myeloma cancer patient said she felt no choice but to move to Australia to access life-prolonging drugs that are not funded in New Zealand.
“I moved because I wanted life,” Jo Neep told Checkpoint.
“I could havestayed in New Zealand, and I was quite happy to stay in New Zealand until my friend kicked my **** and said, ‘You know, you just need to look elsewhere’.”
Neep had been living in Australia and visiting New Zealand regularly when she decided to move to the South Island in 2015. A couple of years later, the “fit, healthy 50-year-old” was diagnosed with myeloma and underwent a stem cell transplant.
By 2022, haematologists in New Zealand were telling Neep that she could get better treatment in Australia.
The medicine they were telling her to get on was daratumumab, or dara, an immunotherapy that’s funded in Australia and costs Neep about $45 a dose. A Kiwi patient funding the drug privately pays $10,000 a dose.
Neep is not alone in seeking out “life” in Australia. She is one of three so-called medical migrants from Aotearoa treated by her haematologist in Sydney, while high-priority has also spoken to a former New Plymouth woman who returned to live in Perth to access dara.
Dara, which is funded in more than 45 other countries, has been on Pharmac’s “options for investment” list for years and is considered a high-priority drug, meaning it would fund it if it had the money.
Campaigning in 2023, Christopher Luxon said National wanted people to be able to stay in New Zealand and fight their cancer with the support of a world-class health system.
“And every minute counts in the battle against cancer and we want Kiwis to have access to better treatments here at home to give more of them the chance to beat cancer and get back to their normal lives,” he said.
Consultant haematologist Dr Rodger Tiedemann told sand about 400 people are diagnosed with myeloma every year, and many patients would benefit from dara. Trials have shown that when used in its best form, daratumumab can lead to improvements in survival of four years or more, he said.
It was sad that doctors were suggesting patients travel overseas but he understood why.
Tiedemann said additional funding benefited fewer than 1% of blood cancer patients, and he questioned the Cancer Control Agency’s decision to not include daratumumab on a list of 12 medicines with substantial clinical benefits when it reported on blood cancer medicines last year.
“They stuck their head in the sand and conducted this incredibly narrow analysis that ignored a huge amount of medical literature. When they evaluated daratumumab, they ignored 90% of the daratumumab trials. and chose to focus only on a single trial that showed an 11-month survival benefit. And then they chose to analyse that in a way that belittles that benefit and they really ignored all of the other trial data that’s out there. Their reporting really smells of an agenda to downplay what Kiwis are missing out on.”
The CCA noted that Pharmac’s methodology for deciding which medicines to fund considered a wider range of factors than those used in the agency’s reports.
Checkpoint asked Prime Minister Luxon to come on the programme and the request was bumped to Associate Health Minister David Seymour. His office said he could talk about access to medicines but could not speak to the National Party’s cancer drugs election promise.
Asked again for an interview, the Prime Minister’s office sent a statement on behalf of Health Minister Simeon Brown.
It said that National was “focused on putting patients first and ensuring all New Zealanders have access to timely, quality healthcare”.
The statement pointed to a record investment in health. The Government had boosted Pharmac’s budget by $604 million, which has been used for funding 66 new medicines. Brown said six are for blood cancers but none of those drugs are for treating patients with myeloma.
Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ said only 115 patients were set to benefit from the six medicines in the first year of funding, and the clinical need remained unmet for thousands more blood cancer patients.
Neep said the Government was not prioritising cancer treatment “as far as I can see”.
“I’m really grateful to the medical people in New Zealand. I know their hands are tied and it must be so frustrating for them. I know that people are agitating. All I would say is keep going, keep agitating. It has to change at some stage.”