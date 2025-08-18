Advertisement
Kiwi family move to Australia to get cystic fibrosis drug Trikafta for daughter

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
Ashley and Troy Watson have cystic fibrosis. Ashley has access to Trikafta while Troy can't because he is "too well". The brothers live together and Ashley has to watch Troy's health "slowly deteriorate" because he can't get the drug. Troy says it's a "kick in the guts" knowing he can't get it.

A Lower Hutt family have had to move to Australia to access a life-changing cystic fibrosis (CF) medication for their 4-year-old daughter and prevent further irreversible damage to her small body.

Trikafta, described by one user as “the most incredible medical breakthrough that we’ve had for cystic fibrosis”, is

