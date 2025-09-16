Deep brand Green Garlic with the use-by date of November 29, 2026, is being recalled due to the presence of salmonella. Photo / NZFS

Frozen garlic sold in ethnic supermarkets throughout New Zealand is being recalled due to the possible presence of salmonella.

Deep brand Green Garlic with a use-by date of November 29, 2026, and a batch marking of IN25151K is affected by the recall.

Affected products should not be consumed unless they are cooked thoroughly, said New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

“Symptoms of salmonellosis can appear within 12 to 72 hours and include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting.

“Illness usually lasts between 4 and 7 days but, in more severe cases, it can go on for up to 10 days and cause more serious illness.”