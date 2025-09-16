The affected green garlic can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund.
NZFS said it was supporting importer Vimms Enterprise Limited in its recall of the product.
The green garlic, which was imported from India, has been removed from store shelves.
People who have consumed the product are advised to contact a health professional or call Healthline.
NZFS has not received any notifications of associated illness.
The recall is an expansion of a previous notice by Vimms Enterprise Limited on August 28, where it recalled all batches and dates of Deep brand Sprouted Mat, Sprouted Moong, and Surti Undhiu Mix.
That recall was also due to the presence of salmonella.
NZFS is in close contact with the importer to understand “how this happened”, said Arbuckle.