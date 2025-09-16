Advertisement
Deep brand green garlic recalled due to possible salmonella presence

Deep brand Green Garlic with the use-by date of November 29, 2026, is being recalled due to the presence of salmonella. Photo / NZFS

Frozen garlic sold in ethnic supermarkets throughout New Zealand is being recalled due to the possible presence of salmonella.

Deep brand Green Garlic with a use-by date of November 29, 2026, and a batch marking of IN25151K is affected by the recall.

Affected products should not be consumed unless

