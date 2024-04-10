Plans to save Newshub set to be revealed, how the Government’s planning to crackdown on truancy and the West Coast gears up for more wild weather. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / RNZ

One New Zealander could be $26 million richer tonight when Lotto’s Powerball jackpot is drawn this evening - the largest prize so far in 2024.

This evening’s prize rolled over after nobody won last week’s $24 million draw.

However, a Waikato Lotto player is half a million dollars richer after striking it lucky in last weekend’s draw.

The player from the Thames-Coromandel area, who bought their ticket online via MyLotto, has won $500,000 with Strike Four.

It was the second big win for the area in a few days.

A player from Thames won $1m with first-division success in last Wednesday night’s Lotto draw.

Meanwhile, an Auckland player won $1m with first division in Saturday night’s draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Pak’nSave Pukekohe.

Thirteen NZ Lotto players have become millionaires in 2024 and Powerball has only been struck three times. The biggest win this year came on January 27 when a Canterbury MyLotto punter won $17.25m.

Lotto millionaires in 2024

January 3: $1 million - MyLotto, Gisborne

January 6: $1 million - MyLotto, Rotorua

January 10: $1 million - MyLotto, Christchurch City

January 27: $17.25 million - MyLotto, Canterbury

January 31: $1 million - MyLotto, Auckland

February 7: $1 million - MyLotto, Otago

February 10: $8.3 million - MyLotto, Hawke’s Bay

February 24: $1 million - MyLotto, Whangārei

February 28: $1 million - MyLotto, Canterbury

March 2: $12.3 million - MyLotto, Otago

March 9: $1 million - MyLotto, Canterbury

March 20: $1 million - MyLotto, Canterbury

April 3: $1 million - Martina Four Square & Lotto, Thames