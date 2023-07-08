Owner of Fresh Choice Merivale, Craig Grant speaks about how the store is celebrating the winning $33.5 million lotto ticket. Video / George Heard

After 10 days, a Lotto NZ punter has finally come forward to claim their massive $33.5 million Powerball First Division prize.

The winning ticket was sold at Fresh Choice Merivale in Christchurch.

Roughly 1.4 million Lotto Powerball tickets were sold across the country last week when it was announced that $33 million would be up for grabs.

Lotto NZ confirmed today that the winner contacted them to claim the life-changing prize.

Head of Corporate Communications at Lotto NZ, Lucy Fullarton, says they are thrilled for the winner and very pleased to have the prize safely claimed.

“We don’t have any further details to give at this early stage, but we will have more to share over the next couple of days,” Fullarton said.

This is the ninth and largest Powerball win of 2023.

It is also the highest jackpot won since 2021, and the third-highest jackpot ever.

The $33.5 million prize is made up of $33 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.