Lotto Powerball: $8.5 million prize won by single player

A single Lotto ticket has won $8.5 million in tonight's draw - collecting Powerball, and half of the Division One million.

That ticket was bought on MyLotto by a player from Wellington.

The other First Division half-million goes to a Whangarei player who also bought their ticket on MyLotto.

Strike Four, not won tonight, jackpots to $400,000 on Wednesday night.

The winning numbers are 8, 11, 15, 27, 32, 33. The bonus ball is 7 and the Powerball 2.

The Strike order was 15, 33, 11 and 8.

Two weeks ago, an Auckland man won $21 million Lotto Powerball.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, picked up his regular Lotto ticket on MyLotto just before the draw closed on Saturday night.

"It was late on Sunday evening when I finally got around to checking my ticket and it didn't take long to realise I was onto something," he said.

"Watching all the numbers being circled on one line of my ticket felt like a bit of an out-of-body experience. I sat there staring at my phone asking myself, 'am I really seeing this?'"

"But when it finished circling the numbers and up popped a message saying I had won a major prize, I definitely said a couple of colourful words!"

Wanting to make absolutely sure, the Aucklander called Lotto NZ on Monday to confirm.

"Since then, I've been walking around giggling to myself and fist pumping quietly – it's absolutely surreal," said the man.