Are you the lucky winner? Photo / Supplied

One lucky Aucklander is $1 million richer after winning Lotto's First Division on Wednesday night.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck, meaning it has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, nine Lotto players each won $20,941 with Lotto Second Division.

The winning tickets were sold in Papakura , Waikato, Gisborne, Otaki, Motueka, Christchurch and Canterbury.

Last month, a woman who won $17.2 million on Lotto waited an anxious two weeks before claiming her mega prize.

When she eventually decided to claim her millions she endured a "nervous bus ride" to collect the life-changing sum.

Lotto NZ revealed that the lucky Auckland woman took the bus to its head office in Newmarket to cash in her winning ticket and pocket the $17.2 million prize drawn on December 29.

She now plans to spend her money helping out family members and investing for her future.

"I haven't been sleeping since I found out about my win, I woke up this morning at 4am! I'm looking forward to getting a good rest and am so excited for the future - this win is truly going to be life-changing."

Lotto NZ counters can open at all traffic light settings, however live Lotto draws are unable to take place while Auckland is in red.