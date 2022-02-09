One lucky Aucklander is $1 million richer after winning Lotto's First Division on Wednesday night.
The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.
Powerball was not struck, meaning it has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.
Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.
Meanwhile, nine Lotto players each won $20,941 with Lotto Second Division.
The winning tickets were sold in Papakura , Waikato, Gisborne, Otaki, Motueka, Christchurch and Canterbury.
Last month, a woman who won $17.2 million on Lotto waited an anxious two weeks before claiming her mega prize.
When she eventually decided to claim her millions she endured a "nervous bus ride" to collect the life-changing sum.
Lotto NZ revealed that the lucky Auckland woman took the bus to its head office in Newmarket to cash in her winning ticket and pocket the $17.2 million prize drawn on December 29.
She now plans to spend her money helping out family members and investing for her future.
"I haven't been sleeping since I found out about my win, I woke up this morning at 4am! I'm looking forward to getting a good rest and am so excited for the future - this win is truly going to be life-changing."
Lotto NZ counters can open at all traffic light settings, however live Lotto draws are unable to take place while Auckland is in red.