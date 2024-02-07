Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

A lucky Lotto punter from Otago is $1 million richer after hitting the first division prize in tonight’s live draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto, a Lotto New Zealand release said.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $700,000 on Saturday night.

Tonight’s winning numbers were 2, 3, 24, 27, 37, 38, the Bonus Ball was 26, and the Powerball number was 9.