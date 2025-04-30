Nine players won more than $24,000 each in last night's Lotto Second Division draw.

Powerball was unstruck and will roll over to $6 million for Saturday night’s draw.

A lucky Christchurch MyLotto player picked up $1 million in the First Division.

Meanwhile an Auckland couple is $23,333,333 richer after winning Lotto’s First Division draw last Wednesday.

They said seeing ‘$23,333,333’ on their MyLotto ticket was “mind-boggling”.

“We’re both shocked to our core. It’s going to take a while to sink in, and I don’t think it will start to feel real until we see it in the bank,” said the winners, who wished to remain anonymous.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they bought a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to their account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1, on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

They can also be found through the MyLotto app, online at www.mylotto.co.nz, at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

