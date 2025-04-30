Advertisement
New Zealand

Lotto: Nine players win over $24k each in Second Division – where the tickets were sold

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Scott Brown loaned $10 for petrol to a Napier woman who hours later won Lotto. Reporter Michaela Gower / Video Warren Buckland
  • Nine Lotto players each won $24,048 in last night’s Second Division draw
  • A Christchurch MyLotto player picked up $1 million in the First Division.
  • Powerball was unstruck and will roll over to $6 million for Saturday night’s draw.

Nine players bagged more than $24,000 each in last night’s Lotto Second Division draw.

Two winning tickets were sold to Northland players, two from Auckland, one from Waikato, one from Hawke’s Bay and one from Lower Hutt.

In the South Island, one ticket was sold to a player from Canterbury and one to a player from Dunedin.

Powerball was unstruck and will roll over to $6 million for Saturday night’s draw.

A lucky Christchurch MyLotto player picked up $1 million in the First Division.

Meanwhile an Auckland couple is $23,333,333 richer after winning Lotto’s First Division draw last Wednesday.

They said seeing ‘$23,333,333’ on their MyLotto ticket was “mind-boggling”.

“We’re both shocked to our core. It’s going to take a while to sink in, and I don’t think it will start to feel real until we see it in the bank,” said the winners, who wished to remain anonymous.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they bought a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to their account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1, on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

They can also be found through the MyLotto app, online at www.mylotto.co.nz, at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

Save

