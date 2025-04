An Auckland couple celebrated their recent $23.3m win with fish and chips on the beach.

“We’re both shocked to our core. It’s going to take a while to sink in, and I don’t think it will start to feel real until we see it in the bank,” said the winners, who wished to remain anonymous.

2025 Powerball winners

January 8 – $7 million – MyLotto – Wellington

January 22 – $8.3 million – MyLotto – Taranaki

February 8 – $10.5 million – Glenview Centre Lotto & Post – Hamilton

February 26 – $10.5 million – Paper Plus Waihi & Toyworld – Waihī

March 15 – $5.5 million – New World St Martins – Christchurch

March 15 – $5.5 million – New World Gardens – Dunedin

March 22 – $5.3 million – Windsor On the Spot Express – Port Chalmers

April 23 – $23.3 million – MyLotto – Auckland

What to do if you win

Ticket-holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1, which take place on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

They can also be found through the MyLotto app, online at www.mylotto.co.nz, at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

