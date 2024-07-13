Hawke's Bay is now home to another Lotto millionaire.

Hawke’s Bay is home to another Lotto millionaire after one Hastings player struck it lucky and won First Division in Saturday’s live Lotto draw.

The player purchased the winning ticket via MyLotto and scored a sweet $1 million prize. The $15m Powerball jackpot was not struck, and the jackpot will roll over to Wednesday night, when it will be $17 million.

Meanwhile, two lucky South Island Strike players will also be celebrating after each winning $250,000 with Strike Four.

People are advised to check their tickets as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.