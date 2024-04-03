Melissa Nightingale headed over to the Wainuiomata Woolworths supermarket, which sold the winning $24m Lotto ticket, and asks shoppers how they think the money could be spent. Video / Mark Mitchell

Lotto Powerball has hit its highest jackpot of 2024, with a staggering $20 million up for grabs tonight.

The prize ticked over into the mammoth multi-millions after the $17m pot was not struck on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, it was an Easter weekend to remember for six lucky Lotto punters from Hamilton, Hāwera, Whanganui, Paraparaumu, Porirua and Nelson, who each won $166,667 with Lotto First Division on Saturday night.

The winning tickets were sold at Countdown Hāwera, Kapiti Knitting and Lotto in Paraparaumu, North City Lotto in Porirua, Pak’nSave Richmond in Nelson and on MyLotto to players from Hamilton and Whanganui.

Twelve NZ Lotto punters have become millionaires in 2024 and Powerball has only been struck three times. The biggest win this year came on January 27, where a Canterbury MyLotto punter won $17.25m.

A total of 42 players have won Lotto First Division this year and 64 prizes over $100,000 have been won.

Lotto millionaires in 2024

January 3: $1 million - MyLotto, Gisborne

January 6: $1 million - MyLotto, Rotorua

January 10: $1 million - MyLotto, Christchurch City

January 27: $17.25 million - MyLotto, Canterbury

January 31: $1 million - MyLotto, Auckland

February 7: $1 million - MyLotto, Otago

February 10: $8.3 million - MyLotto, Hawke’s Bay

February 24: $1 million - MyLotto, Whangārei

February 28: $1 million - MyLotto, Canterbury

March 2: $12.3 million - MyLotto, Otago

March 9: $1 million - MyLotto, Canterbury

March 20: $1 million - MyLotto, Canterbury