A Rotorua player has claimed the Lotto second division prize. Photo / Michael Bradley

A Lotto player who bought their ticket online in Rotorua has won Lotto’s second division.

Eleven people nationwide each won $28,113 in last night’s live draw.

The winning ticket was bought via MyLotto in Rotorua.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Fresh Choice Epsom - Auckland

MyLotto (x4) - Auckland

MyLotto - Rotorua

MyLotto - Wellington

Countdown Springlands - Blenheim

Culverden Four Square - Culverden

MyLotto - Otago

Windsor Stationery & Lotto - Invercargill

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto or through the MyLotto App.