Lotto jackpot struck: One lucky punter more than $5m richer

A single ticket is now worth $5,333,333 after this evening's Lotto draw.
That's made up of $5 million for Powerball, and a one-third share of Division One.
The winning ticket was purchased by an Ashburton MyLotto player.
Two other tickets also share Division One, but without the Powerball number they're worth $333,333 each.
And a single ticket also won Strike Four - it's worth $200,000.
Tonight's winner is the 14th Powerball winner already this year and comes just a week after a young couple from Auckland won $17.16 million with Powerball First Division. The lucky couple were having a quiet Sunday morning when they discovered the life-changing news – and immediately burst into tears of joy.
Lotto numbers were: 06, 08, 23, 29, 34, 40. The Bonus Ball was 01, and the Power Ball was 03. Strike was 34, 08, 40, 29.
Two other lucky Lotto players from Cambridge and Christchurch will also be celebrating after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight's draw. The winning tickets were sold at Countdown Cambridge in Cambridge and Pak'nSave Riccarton in Christchurch.
Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Waikato who took home $200,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto.