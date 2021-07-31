Lotto jackpot struck: One lucky punter more than $5m richer

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

A single ticket is now worth $5,333,333 after this evening's Lotto draw.

A person in Ashburton has won $5.3m after buying their ticket online. Photo / Michael Bradley

That's made up of $5 million for Powerball, and a one-third share of Division One.

The winning ticket was purchased by an Ashburton MyLotto player.

Two other tickets also share Division One, but without the Powerball number they're worth $333,333 each.

And a single ticket also won Strike Four - it's worth $200,000.

Tonight's winner is the 14th Powerball winner already this year and comes just a week after a young couple from Auckland won $17.16 million with Powerball First Division. The lucky couple were having a quiet Sunday morning when they discovered the life-changing news – and immediately burst into tears of joy.

Lotto numbers were: 06, 08, 23, 29, 34, 40. The Bonus Ball was 01, and the Power Ball was 03. Strike was 34, 08, 40, 29.

Two other punters won a third of a million each in Lotto First Division. Photo / Supplied

Two other lucky Lotto players from Cambridge and Christchurch will also be celebrating after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight's draw. The winning tickets were sold at Countdown Cambridge in Cambridge and Pak'nSave Riccarton in Christchurch.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Waikato who took home $200,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto.