Bulls man wins $100,000 on Instant Kiwi

A Bulls man is celebrating a life-changing Instant Kiwi ticket purchase this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

A lucky Lotto player from Bulls is celebrating after scratching a $100,000 prize on an Instant Kiwi ticket.

The winning ticket was sold at Bulls Four Square.

"He's a gorgeous young man," owner Tania Lesley.

"We are so pleased for him. He thought he had won $10,000 at first and was over the moon to win the $100,000."

The man, who wants to remain anonymous, said he regularly bought tickets at the store.

He was stunned to realise that he had won a major prize.

"For some reason, I didn't scratch the part where you reveal the prize, and decided to scan it through the app.

"That's when I saw major prize appear on the screen and I freaked out a bit at that point," he said.

"My friend was sitting next to me on the couch and saw my jaw drop, so she jumped over to see what was going on.

"When I scratched the prize panel on my ticket she said 'oh my gosh, you've won $10,000'.

"Then after staring at the ticket for a few seconds we both saw that there were more zeros than we first thought and that's when I realised I'd actually won $100,000."

He said he was going to put the winnings towards buying his first home.

Lesley said she believed it was the biggest Instant Kiwi winning ticket ever sold at the store.



"We have sold a few $30,000 and $40,000 winning tickets before but this one is a very big deal and Lotto has issued us with a special trophy to mark the occasion," she said.

"We have been celebrating ourselves because this is a local, hard-working young guy who was wanting to buy his own home. It's life-changing for him."