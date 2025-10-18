Powerball will now roll over to Wednesday after failing to be struck, with the jackpot increasing to $25m.
Strike Four will also roll over to Wednesday, where $400,000 will be on the table for potential winners.
Major Lotto wins this year
The biggest win so far this year went to a MyLotto player from Auckland, who struck gold when they won $23.3m in April.
Other major wins include a Christchurch player who banked over $20m in an August draw, and a Porirua player who won $17.2m with a ticket bought from the New World Whitby supermarket.
2025 Lotto Powerball wins
- January 8: $7m, MyLotto player in Wellington.
- January 22: $8.3m, MyLotto player in Taranaki.
- February 8: $10.5m, Glenview Centre Lotto and Post, Hamilton.
- February 26: $10.5m, Paper Plus Waihī and Toyworld, Waihī.
- March 15: $5.5m, New World St Martins, Christchurch.
- March 15: $5.5m, New World Gardens, Dunedin.
- March 22: $5.3m, Windsor on the Spot Express, Port Chalmers.
- April 23: $23.3m, MyLotto, Auckland.
- May 21: $17.2m, New World Whitby, Porirua.
- June 21: $15.08m, Plaza Supervalue, Invercargill.
- June 21: $15.08m, MyLotto, Wellington.
- July 9: $10.3m, MyLotto, Christchurch.
- August 9: $20.25m, MyLotto, Christchurch.
- August 30: $12.5m, MyLotto, Ōpōtiki.
- September 13: $10m, MyLotto, Dunedin.
