A Hamilton Lotto player will be celebrating today after winning $1 million in last night’s Lotto First Division.

Lotto Powerball was worth a whopping $23m for the Saturday night live draw but was not struck.

A Waikato local scored lucky however with their First Division play, winning the full $1m up for grabs.

The winning ticket was sold through the MyLotto app, continuing the recent streak of winning tickets sold online rather than through brick-and-mortar outlets.

The numbers for last night’s Lotto draw were 37, 32, 10, 26, 20, 33. The bonus ball was 29 and Powerball was 2.