Lotto: Hamilton player wins $1m First Division prize, Powerball climbs to $25m

NZ Herald
How does Lotto make overnight millionaires?

A Hamilton Lotto player will be celebrating today after winning $1 million in last night’s Lotto First Division.

Lotto Powerball was worth a whopping $23m for the Saturday night live draw but was not struck.

A Waikato local scored lucky however with their First Division play, winning the full $1m

