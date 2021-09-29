Lotto draw: Powerball jackpots to $20 million after no winner tonight

Powerball was not struck tonight, meaning the big prize has rolled over to $20 million on Saturday.
However, two lucky New Zealanders won $500,000 with Lotto First Division.
The winning tickets were sold at Paper Plus Waihi & Toyworld, in Waihi, and Ahuriri Four Square, in Napier.
One person has also won $600,000 with Strike Four.
The numbers tonight were: 12, 23, 25, 33, 38 and 40.
The bonus ball was 6 and the Powerball was 9.
The order for Strike tonight was 40, 38, 12 and 33.
Read More
- Lotto: Powerball jackpots to $16 million after no winner - NZ Herald
- Lotto draw: Powerball jackpots to $18 million after no winner found - NZ Herald
- Lotto: Powerball jackpots to $14 million after no winner, four split First Division - NZ Herald
- Lotto riches: One Kiwi in lockdown now $11.5 million richer - NZ Herald
- Lotto jackpot struck: One lucky punter more than $5m richer - NZ Herald
- Whakatāne Lotto player wins share of First Division - NZ Herald
Lotto New Zealand says the Powerball jackpot has been on a roll since it was last struck on August 21.
That win saw a young woman from Auckland become an overnight millionaire, pocketing $11.5 million just as the city entered alert level 4 lockdown.
The woman told the Herald she didn't realise she had won even after seeing an email from Lotto the morning after the draw, and initially thought her prize was just $11,500.
The truth sank in after she checked a few more times and called Lotto to confirm the win.
"It was unbelievable. My sister and I just sat in the car screaming – it was such a cool moment," said the woman who did not wish to be named.
"Being in lockdown means there isn't a lot we can do to celebrate, but I went straight into the supermarket and grabbed a few treats. We actually celebrated with icecreams in the car," she said.
Her win was the 15th Powerball strike this year, coming just weeks after a MyLotto player from South Canterbury won $5.3m with Powerball First Division.
A Christchurch family with a baby on the way was another lockdown millionaire, winning $1m on the August 29 Lotto First Division draw.
Earlier this month a Wellington couple took home $400,000 from the Strike Four prize.
They were similarly mistaken by the number of zeros on the prize and thought they had won $400 at first.
"I buy a Triple Dip most weeks so had no idea if I'd won something with Lotto, Powerball or Strike – a big win never even crossed my mind to be honest," the man said.
Some stores are closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, and live Lotto draws cannot take place while Auckland is in alert level 3 because they do not meet the Health Ministry's Covid-19 safety guidelines.
Powerball wins in 2021
- January 2: $2.8 million - The Market Store, Twizel
- January 2: $2.8 million - Fresh Choice, Te Anau
- January 6: $4.5 million - Te Aroha Supermarket, Te Aroha
- January 20: $8.5 million - Western Heights Foodmarket, Rotorua
- February 27: $22.5 million - MyLotto, Christchurch
- March 13: $8.25 million - Paper Plus, Matamata
- March 20: $5.2 million - Hornby Mall Lotto, Christchurch
- March 24: $4.25 million - MyLotto, Northland
- April 17: $14.25 million - MyLotto, Auckland
- May 8: $12.3 million - Hylite Dairy, Auckland
- June 5: $16.5 million - MyLotto , Hamilton
- June 26: $13 million - New World Merrilands, New Plymouth
- July 24: $17.16 million - West City Lotto, Auckland
- July 31: $5.3 million - MyLotto, Ashburton
- August 21: $11.5 million - MyLotto, Auckland