Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Lotto: $6 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs in latest draw

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A top prize of $6 million is up for grabs in this evening's Lotto Powerball draw. Photo/Michael Bradley.

A top prize of $6 million is up for grabs in this evening's Lotto Powerball draw. Photo/Michael Bradley.

A Lotto player could be $6 million richer with this evening’s Powerball draw.

Along with the big prize, $1m is up for grabs in First Division, while Strike Four is $700,000.

Tonight’s numbers are 40, 29, 33, 14, 26 and 25. The Bonus Ball is 20 while the Powerball is 7.

Two players from Auckland and Ōhope shared the $1m Lotto First Division prize in Saturday night’s draw.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The winning tickets were sold at Four Square Ōhope Beach in Ōhope and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Last Wednesday, 14 lucky Kiwis won more than $13,000 each in the Second Division draw.

One Waikato punter also won Powerball Second Division on MyLotto, taking their total winnings to $25,123.

Four winners came from Auckland, two from Waikato, one from Tauranga, one from Te Puke, one from Hastings, and one from Wellington.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In the South Island, the winning players came from Ashburton, Nelson, Christchurch and Kaiapoi.

What to do if you win

Ticket-holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1, which take place on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

They can also be found through the MyLotto app, online at www.mylotto.co.nz, at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand