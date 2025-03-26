The Dunedin winners – who have chosen not to be named – said they had heard that a local resident had scored the massive prize but presumed it wasn’t them, believing they had bought the winning ticket elsewhere.
What to do if you win
Ticket-holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.
For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.
Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1, which take place on Wednesday and Saturday nights.