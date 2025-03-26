Meanwhile, Powerball and Strike both rolled over, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $6.4 million up for grabs on Saturday.

Where the lucky Lotto tickets were sold.

The weekend’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $5 million while First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be $400,000.

In the most recent big win, a Dunedin couple didn’t realise for a week that they were holding a Lotto Powerball ticket worth $5.5 million.

The couple are the second big prize winners from Otago recently after a Port Chalmers resident won the $5.3m draw last Saturday – though they are yet to claim it.

The Dunedin winners – who have chosen not to be named – said they had heard that a local resident had scored the massive prize but presumed it wasn’t them, believing they had bought the winning ticket elsewhere.

What to do if you win

Ticket-holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1, which take place on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

They can also be found through the MyLotto app, online at www.mylotto.co.nz, at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

