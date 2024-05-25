The latest Powerball jackpot has not been struck and will rollover to more than $30 million. Photo / Alex Burton

The latest Powerball jackpot has not been struck and will rollover to more than $30 million. Photo / Alex Burton

Tonight’s $30 million Lotto Powerball jackpot has not been struck and is set to roll over to $33 million - the largest jackpot of 2024 so far - to be drawn next Wednesday.

Tonight’s numbers are 10, 28, 7, 37, 33, 39, the bonus ball is number 4 and the Powerball is number 4.

The night’s biggest winners won $1 million from Lotto Division 1, and a Strike Four Player with the first four numbers drawn in the correct order has won $600,000.

Both winning tickets were sold at Castlecliff Four Square in Whanganui.

It’s the second time this year the Powerball prize has topped more than $30 million.

Last month, a single ticket sold in the lower North Island town of Carterton took home the highest jackpot of 2024 so far.

It was later revealed the winning ticket was bought by a family syndicate in Wellington, who were occasional players and only bought a ticket when the jackpot was over $20m.

Tonight’s $30 million Lotto Powerball jackpot has not been struck and is set to roll over to the largest prize of 2024 so far, to be drawn next Wednesday.

One lucky Cantabrian snared $17.25 million in January while one Auckland couple scored $12.2m in the last draw of 2023.

In the middle of 2023, a Christchurch couple who won one of the largest Lotto draws in recent history kept their ticket hidden in the sock drawer for days while they worked out what they would do with their winnings.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, said they were overwhelmed by the magnitude of the win and needed time to process it before coming forward.

The mammoth $33.5m win was eventually claimed after the numbers were announced on June 28.

Four Lotto multi-millionaires crowned this year

January 27: $17.25 million – MyLotto, Canterbury

February 10: $8.3 million – MyLotto, Hawke’s Bay

March 2: $12.3 million – MyLotto, Otago

April 13: $30 million - MyLotto, Wellington