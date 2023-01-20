Jacinda Ardern’s popularity revealed as the PM steps down, Fire crews respond to building fire overnight and prosecutors announce Alec Baldwin’s fate in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Jacinda Ardern’s popularity revealed as the PM steps down, Fire crews respond to building fire overnight and prosecutors announce Alec Baldwin’s fate in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An Auckland man who bought this week’s winning $23.5m Lotto ticket decided to get it on a whim with change after picking up eggs and milk at the supermarket.

The country’s newest multi-millionaires have come forward, revealing it was bought on a quick supermarket run.

“I was sent to the supermarket to buy some eggs and milk,” said the jubilant winner, who wished to remain anonymous.

“Afterwards I had some change left over so I thought I might as well buy a ticket because of the high jackpot. I only buy one if the jackpot is over $20 million.”

That night he and his wife joked about winning the huge amount and how they would split it.

A day later he spotted the ticket on the mantelpiece on his way out on another supermarket run at Countdown City Centre in downtown Auckland.

He decided to check the ticket, having no idea it was the sole golden ticket.

“I handed my ticket to the Lotto operator, and it came up with ‘Major Prize’.

“I thought, ‘What’s that, about $1000?’ But the Lotto operator told me that the $23.5 million ticket had been sold there and I jokingly said, ‘Well, it could be me!’”

After confirming he was New Zealand’s newest multi-millionaire, the man immediately called his wife, who had her doubts.

“He’s always kidding,” his wife said. “I thought, ‘You’re having me on’ but he was crying.”

The man said he cried for three hours.

He then called his son who was also sceptical.

“He said ‘Dad, are you sure it is $23 million? Not just $23?’ He had me checking the receipt a couple more times and counting the zeros.”

The couple say they still can’t believe their luck and that the money will be a massive help to both them and their families.

While they are yet to celebrate properly, the couple say they will be eyeing up their bucket list and looking forward to a bright future.















