Long waits for people ringing police non-emergency 105 phone line

By RNZ
Some people ringing the police non-emergency number have encountered wait times of more than an hour in the past month.
The 105 phone number gets more than 100,000 calls each month.
The police say about a third of calls are abandoned before an operator picks up.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The average hold time is four and a half minutes.
Read More
- Police appeal ruling that puts thousands of formal written warnings at risk - NZ Herald
- Wellington police investigate 'concerning' drink-spiking allegations - NZ Herald
- Taranaki police officers trial: Accused cries as interview played to jury - NZ Herald
- Wellington CCTV operators help police disrupt two drug deals - NZ Herald
The longest wait recorded was two hours and 20 minutes.
A police spokesperson says long wait-times are undesirable, and can be caused by surges in demand, long phone call durations, and operator availability.
Emergency calls to 111 are prioritised.
The average wait time for a 111 call was 29 seconds in April, and the longest wait was just over seven minutes.
- RNZ