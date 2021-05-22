Police responding to incident in Mt Roskill, central Auckland

At least one person has suffered injuries in an incident at in the Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill.
Police and emergency services are at the scene on May Rd.
A spokeswoman confirmed police were called there just after midday.
She said it was thought to be a family harm incident and at least one person had suffered "some injuries".
One person was being spoken to by police, she said.
A witness at the scene said a man could be seen with handcuffs on.
Up to five police vehicles and three ambulances were at the scene, he said.