Police responding to incident in Mt Roskill, central Auckland

Police are responding to an incident on May Rd, in Mt Roskill, Auckland. Image / Google

At least one person has suffered injuries in an incident at in the Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill.

Police and emergency services are at the scene on May Rd.

A spokeswoman confirmed police were called there just after midday.

She said it was thought to be a family harm incident and at least one person had suffered "some injuries".

One person was being spoken to by police, she said.

A witness at the scene said a man could be seen with handcuffs on.

Up to five police vehicles and three ambulances were at the scene, he said.