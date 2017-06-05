Jim Adams with his wife Diane Adams and granddaughter Teghan Adams on Stradbroke Island in Queensland. Photo / Supplied
A Kiwi tunneller killed in a workplace accident on one of Sydney's biggest motorway projects died days before the anniversary of his eldest son's death, which occurred as they worked together in a mine 13 years ago.
Jim Adams died on May 23 after he was struck by part of a pressurised pipe, which detached during tunnel work at the NorthConnex project in Sydney's north-west.
The 65-year-old grandfather-of-six was conscious and talking immediately after the incident, but succumbed to his injuries - believed to be internal - in hospital, his son, Dallas Adams, told the Herald.
Adams, who was born in Mangakino and grew up in several Central North Island towns, came from a family of underground workers, starting with his own father.
He had worked as a tunneller and gold and coal miner throughout New Zealand and Australia since the age of 18.
This included the construction of the Rangipo Dam and a decade-long stint on the Clyde Dam project - one of New Zealand's biggest engineering works - and major Sydney infrastructure projects, such as the Parramatta and North-West rail links.
He also spent a year working at the ill-fated Pike River Mine, and was part of the same crew that died in the mine disaster five weeks after Adams left, Dallas Adams said.
His dad wrote in a personal history about his mining career that he did not feel right while working at Pike River.
"[He wrote] 'the mine had a very strange feel about it. I never once felt comfortable'."
His father channelled his decades of experience into helping younger miners, especially after eldest son, James, was killed while they were working together, Dallas Adams said.
Thirty-two-year-old James died in a rock fall at Dartbrook Coal Mine in New South Wales on May 28 2004.
"After that ... Dad went sort of quiet. We weren't sure if he'd go back."
But he did go back, and many were the better for it.
Such was his father's popularity that Dallas Adams booked the biggest church he could find in Sydney for his father's funeral - the 444-seat St Alban's in Rooty Hill - and yet mourners still spilled out the door and down the road.
In February 2015 Sydney Metro, Australia's biggest public transport development, marked Adams contribution in a Twitter post.
"Congratulations to Jim Adams, who is about to chalk up 45 years in tunnelling and mining across Australia and New Zealand," they wrote.
