Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Long-standing use of Russian fishing crews on New Zealand-flagged boats raises questions as war rages in Ukraine

Kurt Bayer
By
8 mins to read
The Herald has been investigating Russian fishermen coming to work on NZ-flagged vessels. A new crew boarded Sealord's Meridian-1 in Lyttelton this week. Photo / George Heard

The Herald has been investigating Russian fishermen coming to work on NZ-flagged vessels. A new crew boarded Sealord's Meridian-1 in Lyttelton this week. Photo / George Heard

Ukrainians living in New Zealand have questioned why "pro-war, pro-Putin" Russian fishing crews are still being allowed to come and work on Kiwi-flagged trawlers despite ongoing international condemnation of the raging war.

Several Ukrainian community

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand