The Herald has been investigating Russian fishermen coming to work on NZ-flagged vessels. A new crew boarded Sealord's Meridian-1 in Lyttelton this week. Photo / George Heard

Ukrainians living in New Zealand have questioned why "pro-war, pro-Putin" Russian fishing crews are still being allowed to come and work on Kiwi-flagged trawlers despite ongoing international condemnation of the raging war.

Several Ukrainian community groups across New Zealand raised concerns with government officials over the ongoing recruitment of Russian fishing crews, a Herald investigation has found.

The response, according to one Ukrainian at the high-level meeting, was reportedly "we'll take a look".

Now, Immigration Minister Michael Wood has revealed that while he is confident in Immigration New Zealand's background checks, he is "actively monitoring" visas issued to Russian nationals to "ensure the integrity of the system".

A crew was seen arriving at Christchurch International Airport on September 28. Photo / George Heard

And in a strongly worded statement to the Herald yesterday, Wood confirmed he has put New Zealand seafood firms on notice.

"In general, I have encouraged fishing companies to consider their reliance on Russian workers given the unstable situation created by Russia's abhorrent invasion of Ukraine," he said.

New Zealand's multi million-dollar deep-sea fishing industry has depended on foreign crews, particularly Russians, for decades, eternally struggling to attract local workers. It is generally the same crews who come and go on six-month swing rosters.

But Ukrainians Downunder, who have encountered the crews at various South Island port towns, along with sources inside the fishing industry who spoke with the Herald on conditions of anonymity, are bemused by what they perceive as double standards, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Government strongly condemning Russia's ongoing war, issuing widespread sanctions, and providing millions in aid and military training.

A crew of 80, including 74 Russians and six Ukrainians, boarded seafood company Sealord's 104-metre New Zealand-flagged trawler FV Meridian-1 at the port of Lyttelton, near Christchurch, on Monday morning.

The group spent a few days in Methven before boarding the fishing vessel. Photo / George Heard

They flew into Christchurch, via Auckland, on September 28 before spending several days acclimatising in Mid Canterbury ski town Methven, and then replacing the previous largely Russian crew.

The huge 31-year-old Black Sea-built 4407 gross-ton Meridian-1 has this week been docked at Lyttelton preparing for what is understood to be a fortnight-plus deep-sea fishing trip.

The group, which includes seamen, engineers, cooks and other specialists, arrived on "Fishing Crew Work Visas" issued by Immigration New Zealand, which allows holders to work in a fishing vessel in New Zealand waters. It allows stays of up to 12 months.

Sealord's Meridian-1 in Lyttelton this week. Photo / George Heard

Many of the Russians crews working on New Zealand boats come from the contentious region of Crimea – a peninsula on the northern coast of the Black Sea that was annexed by Russia from Ukraine in March 2014 after a referendum viewed as being illegitimate by the international community.

In response, then-Foreign Affairs Minister Murray McCully imposed a raft of sanctions and banned certain individuals from entering New Zealand.

Over the past eight years, the use of largely Crimean fishing crews has continued but has again come under the spotlight this year with Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

A whole new crew swapped onto the Meridian-1 fishing vessel this week at Lyttelton. Photo / George Heard

The Herald understands that questions over the morality of hiring Crimeans after Russia's 2014 annexation, and again this year following the all-out war in Ukraine, has previously been raised with management at Sealord, as well as at the family-run Independent Fisheries.

"[In my view], basically, it's the same as Syria or Iran or North Korea. Nobody will think about hiring a Somalian fishing crew," said one Ukrainian familiar with the crews who come to New Zealand.

Another felt that the use of Crimean crews amounted to "indirect sponsorship of Russia's war crimes".

Crew members work onboard Meridian-1. Photo / George Heard

One source believes the crews are controlled by "a small group of Russians", in concert with vessel captains and some crewing staff, to "monopolise" the work gangs.

Sources claim the crews are "aggressively pro-war and pro-Putin", it's alleged, broadcasting Russian "propaganda" on the fishing boats and allegedly "mandated" to hang Putin's portrait in the galley and wardroom.

The Herald has found that many of the Russian fishermen coming to New Zealand to work on NZ-flagged vessels, for Kiwi companies including Sealord and United Fisheries, have passports originating from the same issuing authority regional office.

Fishing industry insiders allege that while the sailors' personal details, including their names and dates of birth, are legitimate, there are doubts over the towns and addresses on their official documentation, which places them as being from the Russian Federation and not other contested regions currently, or historically, fought over.

A Ukrainian tank drives past a former Russian checkpoint in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine. Photo / AP

One Ukrainian spoke to the Herald on condition of anonymity about several encounters they have had with Russian sailors in and around one South Island port.

They fled Ukraine after three weeks of intense bombing in their hometown, joining family members already living in New Zealand.

One day, they got speaking with a man who appeared to share a similar accent.

When asked where he was from, the man is said to have paused, before replying, "Let's say USSR", which took them by surprise.

It turned out the man, who was apparently involved in the fishing sector, had a sister in the same Ukrainian town their family was from.

"He said, 'Unfortunately my sister is in the special operation', which means to me that he supports Russia. He wouldn't talk to her anymore because of this and we had an argument, saying it is not 'special operations', it is war. It is war," the Ukrainian told the Herald.

They felt threatened and somewhat afraid after the confrontation.

The Ukrainian said that many Russian fishermen in New Zealand are alleged by the Ukrainian community to "spread Russian propaganda".

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo / File

They recounted another episode when a man overheard them talking with a family member and approached them.

He asked where they are from and they replied "Ukraine".

"We spoke about Mariupol and about how awful the situation was and he said, 'It will be the whole of Ukraine soon'. It was not a nice moment for us."

The Ukrainian Association of New Zealand (Southern Regions) questioned why the Government is still letting in Crimean crews despite "widespread condemnation of the Russian aggression, which is currently threatening to destroy the world in a nuclear apocalypse".

They believe that issuing them with special visas is "contrary" to New Zealand legislation and felt the legitimacy of some crew members' documentation might be "questionable".

Nelson-based Sealord, which is co-owned by iwi and Japanese global seafood company Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd, more commonly known as Nissui, said foreign-crewed New Zealand-flagged vessels have been operating in New Zealand for around 30 years, with many of the same crew returning year-after-year.

"We work closely with Immigration New Zealand to enable visas for crew, who conduct extensive checks to ensure applicants meet their requirements for working in New Zealand," said Rui Ventura, Sealord general manager operations.

The crews can spend weeks fishing at sea. Photo / George Heard

Mark Allison, chief executive of Independent Fisheries Ltd, also said the "vast majority" of its crews have been coming to New Zealand to be employed by them for many years.

In response to questions about the ongoing use of Crimean crews, Allison said: "It is for the Government to determine what stance should be taken in terms of who can enter and work in New Zealand".

"That said, it is Independent Fisheries company policy to provide any of our employees from any areas of conflict additional pastoral care and support and we will continue to do so in the future," he added.

The Russia Sanctions Act 2022 passed in March this year came in addition to existing bans put in place after Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and enables New Zealand to impose unilateral sanctions on individuals or entities that are responsible for, associated with, or involved in actions that undermine the sovereignty or territorial integrity of Ukraine or that are of economic or strategic relevance to Russia.

The Meridian-1 docked in Lyttelton this week. Photo / George Heard

But while it allows for travel bans to be imposed on individuals, Laura Green, senior solicitor at law firm Buddle Findlay, said it was unlikely they would have been imposed against fishermen.

The New Zealand Government this week said it has no plans to suspend visa applications for Russian nationals.

A spokeswoman for Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta's office said travel bans are directed only at individuals and entities connected to the war, "not at everyday Russian citizens".

"Russian citizens must still apply for a visa, which is then assessed by New Zealand immigration officials against a set of strict criteria," she said.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) directed Herald inquiries to Immigration New Zealand (INZ).

INZ says all requests to recruit foreign fishing crew and any resulting visa applications are considered against the relevant immigration instructions.

"We also engage with an external agency to conduct audits on the foreign fishing vessels to ensure compliance with employment practices and that they are operating in accordance with the conditions the request to recruit these crew was originally granted under," said Nicola Hogg, general manager, border and visa operations.

"Russian citizens who are subject to sanctions may not be granted a visa but other Russian citizens, regardless of where they reside, are able to apply for visas.

"The fact that a Russian citizen currently resides in Crimea or any other part of Ukraine would not prevent them from applying for a visa and being granted one if they meet the requirements of instructions."