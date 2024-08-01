Long-range forecast: La Nina looms beyond freezing start to August

Niwa is giving two in three chances of this decade’s fourth La Nina forming over spring – but not before a cold and dry start to August.
The agency’s just-issued climate outlook has offered a mixed bag of weather trends over the next three months, with rainfall and temperature patterns expected to take a turn later in August.
Meteorologist Ben Noll said New Zealand was experiencing the chilly influence of a disturbed polar vortex at present, resulting from a rare stratospheric warming event over Antarctica.
That phenomenon, which has seen a remarkable jump in temperatures in the polar stratosphere, was expected to continue for the next seven to 10 days – with New Zealand likely to see colder, drier conditions.
