A loaded log truck tipped over on State Highway 2 south at Whakaki yesterday morning. The driver escaped serious injury, but the highway was closed for more than two hours while contractors cleared the crash scene.

A loaded log truck tipped over on State Highway 2 south at Whakaki yesterday morning. The driver escaped serious injury, but the highway was closed for more than two hours while contractors cleared the crash scene.

State Highway 2 south at Whakaki was closed for more than two hours yesterday after a loaded log truck tipped over on a sharp right-hand bend.

It happened around 6.40am by the first of the bluffs at Whakaki nearest Gisborne.

Fire and Emergency NZ sent a crew from Wairoa to the crash site, along with police and St John ambulance.

“There were no reports of injuries to the truck driver,” police said.

Police said there were no reported injuries to the driver of a loaded log truck that rolled at Whakaki on State Highway 2.





NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said logs from the truck blocked the stretch of state highway, west of Hinepua Rd.

A crane and tow truck were called to the scene for recovery work.

“One lane of the highway was reopened at around 9.15am yesterday morning.”

The state highway was finally reopened around 9.15am yesterday to one-lane traffic.





Stop/go traffic management was in place along with a temporary lower speed limit, while the spilled logs were cleared from the road.

Road users faced delays while that work was done.

NZTA announced early yesterday afternoon that the highway had been reopened to two-lane traffic.

“The overturned truck and remaining debris have been removed and the road swept.”

NZTA thanked all road users for their patience while the highway was closed and the clean-up took place.



