State Highway 2 south at Whakaki was closed for more than two hours yesterday after a loaded log truck tipped over on a sharp right-hand bend.
It happened around 6.40am by the first of the bluffs at Whakaki nearest Gisborne.
Fire and Emergency NZ sent a crew from Wairoa to the crash site, along with police and St John ambulance.
“There were no reports of injuries to the truck driver,” police said.
NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said logs from the truck blocked the stretch of state highway, west of Hinepua Rd.
A crane and tow truck were called to the scene for recovery work.
“One lane of the highway was reopened at around 9.15am yesterday morning.”
Stop/go traffic management was in place along with a temporary lower speed limit, while the spilled logs were cleared from the road.
Road users faced delays while that work was done.
NZTA announced early yesterday afternoon that the highway had been reopened to two-lane traffic.
“The overturned truck and remaining debris have been removed and the road swept.”
NZTA thanked all road users for their patience while the highway was closed and the clean-up took place.