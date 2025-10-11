More so than New Zealand’s general election, yesterday’s local government ballots attracted a diversity of candidates that reflect the full array of ages, ideologies and social backgrounds that populate Aotearoa.
From New Zealand’s youngest mayor marred in first-term controversy, to our longest-serving councillor seeking to notch 51 years inoffice, and a newspaper owner who labelled an outgoing councillor a “f***ing cow”, the ballots across the country offered up some exceptional and unconventional races.
Here are a few of the notable results, for good and bad:
Redemption for NZ’s youngest mayor
Gore mayor Ben Bell has been re-elected for a second term despite a tumultuous past three years in which district councillors and the council CEO called for him to step down and issued a vote of no confidence.
These results from the Gore District Council are based on approximately 85% of the returned votes
The 2022 Gore District local election campaign was described by one veteran councillor as the ugliest he had witnessed.
There were nasty rumours about salacious photos and Bell’s sexuality, with mud slung at the opposing candidate by both camps, RNZ reported.
Bell and then-chief executive Parry shared a hostile relationship which left them communicating through an intermediary.
An aborted vote of no confidence in Bell followed, as did petitions calling on Parry to resign, failed mediation, and ultimately Parry’s resignation and a new chief executive being appointed.
Bell reflected on that tumultuous period in an interview with Newstalk ZB’s John Cowan in June 2024.
“It feels like quite a different reality that I was living a year ago.
“This time last year, I was being asked to resign and I had votes of no confidence and all sorts – that was quite horrible back then. But like anything, you stay strong and you hold up against adversity and you carry on.”
NZ’s longest-serving councillor set to notch 51 years in local government
New Zealand’s longest-serving councillor, Rotorua’s Trevor Maxwell, looks to have booked himself another three years in local government.
Maxwell is in his late-70s and has been an elected councillor on Rotorua Lakes Council for 48 years.
The results from the Rotorua Lakes Council are based on about 85% of the returned votes
Media publisher elected to Auckland Council despite ‘f***ing cow’ comment
Bo Burns - a Howick local board member and the owner of Times Media - has been elected as an Auckland Councillor despite earlier this week apologising for expletive-laden comments about an outgoing councillor.
Stewart had made comments on social media about the issue of “news deserts” - those communities and regions that had lost their traditional media platforms. Dozens of community newspapers, many of them owned by Stuff and NZME, have closed in recent years.
Stewart had suggested in a Facebook comment that “social media seems to be doing a good job. I would like to thank all the community groups/ grapevine and ratepayer organisations for sharing what’s happening around our community”.
That comment appears to have incensed Burns, who brought the Howick and Pakuranga Times back from the brink of closure in 2024, taking ownership of times.co.nz and now publishing the newspaper under a refreshed masthead, the Eastern Times.
And it seems the public have listened. Out of 20 candidates, Ross finished 19th with 538 votes.
Ross also admitted in his candidate statement that he was not qualified for the role: “Apparently, it involves reading lots of official documents. The only things I read are young adult novels set in post-apocalyptic futures.”
He closed with a final plea: “So don’t vote for me. This isn’t reverse psychology. I’m serious. Don’t vote for me. I don’t want this job.”
Yet on social media, Ross did reveal a hint of political seriousness, noting there were five candidate meetings – four he wasn’t invited to and one where he says he was ghosted.
“It seems a bit suspicious. Are they purposefully excluding the only Māori candidate out of 20? Probably not. They are probably just excluding the one guy who consistently says he doesn’t want to do the job.”
The six people who have been elected to the Waitākere Ranges local board on provisional vote results as of 3pm Saturday:
The Real Housewives of Auckland reality TV star and self-professed champagne lover was on the centre-right Communities & Residents ticket.
Batley-Burton told the Herald during the campaign people might think she is all about celebrity TV and champagne.
However, the Parnell resident told the Herald she is “not just a pretty face” - she has a Bachelor of Commerce, was involved in a big family business manufacturing credit cards that went public, and now is in the wine industry importing champagne and wine barrels.
She campaigned on reducing crime in places like the Viaduct in the CBD, where it’s “got to the point where a lot of people say, ‘Maybe I won’t go down there on a busy night’.”
“There are so many bad things happening. It’s quite scary,” she said.
As the owner of a cat sanctuary in Huapai, Batley-Burton said she has fought long and hard to get councils on board to support desexing and microchipping of felines.
But Batley-Burton looks to have missed out on one of the seven seats on the Waitematā Local Board.
In provisional results she sits ninth with 4,283 votes.
In a social media video post, Batley-Burton conceded defeat, staying true to her image, while promoting her champagne.
“Unfortunately I didn’t get in on the Waitematā Local Board. But as they say [about champagne] In victory we deserve it, and in defeat we need it,” Batley-Burton said while holding a glass and bottle of bubbles.
The seven people who have been elected to the Waitākere Ranges local board on provisional voting results are:
Waikato teen fights off headbutting and election tampering allegations
A 19-year-old candidate for Waikato’s district council that was subject to allegations of election tampering referred to police appears to have fought off any negative publicity for a slim election win.
In September, it was alleged that student Fabio Rodrigues had been handing out voting papers to those visiting their Post Office boxes inside the GAS Pōkeno, where he works, and encouraging people to vote for him.
It wasn’t the only controversy of Rodrigues’ campaign, who was also allegedly head-butted by the husband of a rival candidate.
But it seems Rodrigues has come through the controversy to secure one of the two seats in Waikato District Council’s Tuakau-Pōkeno general ward.
Rodrigues sits second with 954 votes as Vern Reeve leads the way with 1052 votes
Third in votes is Stephanie Henderson with 833. These results reflect 90% of counted votes.
“My full name is Andrew Maxwell George Clark. Locally here [in Tasman] I’m known as Maxwell. In business and personal letters, people call me Andrew. I’ve advised the electoral officer in Invercargill. There’s no issue.”
Yet the name change did nothing for his fortunes with the Tasman electorate.
Maxwell Clark finished third in the Tasman Mayoral race with 991 votes. Incoming mayor Tim King received 8651 votes.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.