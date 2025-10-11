Re-elected Gore Mayor Ben Bell had previously been asked to resign by councillors. Photo / Gerrard O'Brien

Gore Mayor Ben Bell has been re-elected for a second term despite a tumultuous past three years in which district councillors and the council CEO called for him to step down and issued a vote of no confidence.

Bell made history as the district’s youngest ever mayor in October 2022 when he was voted into power at the age of 23, beating six-term incumbent Tracy Hicks by just eight votes. Bell was also the youngest mayor in the country.

But his relationships with councillors and then-CEO Stephen Parry quickly soured. Bell would ultimately survive in the role, but he and Parry required external mediation to work alongside each other.

But today Bell has been convincingly re-elected Mayor for a second term.