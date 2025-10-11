Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Local elections 2025: Gore’s youngest Mayor Ben Bell re-elected after term of conflict, no confidence vote

Tom Dillane
Reporter/Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Re-elected Gore Mayor Ben Bell had previously been asked to resign by councillors. Photo / Gerrard O'Brien

Re-elected Gore Mayor Ben Bell had previously been asked to resign by councillors. Photo / Gerrard O'Brien

Gore Mayor Ben Bell has been re-elected for a second term despite a tumultuous past three years in which district councillors and the council CEO called for him to step down and issued a vote of no confidence.

Bell made history as the district’s youngest ever mayor in October

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save