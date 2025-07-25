Advertisement
Local government reform debate heats up – Editorial

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale, pictured at a Tauranga City Council meeting in May. Photo / David Hall

Opinion

THE FACTS

  • Local government reform is being debated, with Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale advocating for tough amalgamation conversations.
  • Drysdale’s proposal aims to increase efficiency and reduce costs, gaining 80% support from councils.
  • Eastern Bay mayors oppose amalgamation with Tauranga, saying it will swallow up their communities.

The thorny issue of local government reform has been in the media spotlight over the past few weeks.

There’s good reason for that, as the last widespread restructuring occurred more than 35 years ago.

In June, NZ First questioned the future of regional local government, and Prime Minister

