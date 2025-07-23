Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale said councils weren’t as efficient and effective as they could be. Photo / Brydie Thompson
Local Government New Zealand has backed Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale’s call for a review of councils.
Drysdale’s remit, supported by Tauranga City Council and aimed at increasing efficiency in local government and reducing ratepayer costs, was passed at the national local governancebody’s annual general meeting last week.
The remit received 80% support from councils and was ranked the top priority out of the four successful remits.
The Local Government Minister also said he was open to exploring opportunities for efficiency.
Councils weren’t as efficient and effective as they could be, he said.
The sector needed to look at what services should be delivered nationally, regionally, and locally, then design a system that would best deliver those services, Drysdale said.
Having a national IT system for all councils and regional roading networks were some ideas the sector could discuss, he said.
When talking about efficiency, people “jump to amalgamation”, Drysdale said, but it was only one of the solutions.
“It may not be the solution that comes out of it. We’ve got to keep a really open mind.”
He said he was not trying to “ram through amalgamation”.
“The intent of this is getting all the local authorities with LGNZ and central government working together to design a system that works for the country.”
New Zealand has 78 councils: 11 regional, 11 city, 50 district, and six unitary authorities (regional and city/district combined).
Changes to how councils managed water through Local Water Done Well and Resource Management Act (RMA) reform meant the functions of councils was changing, so councils needed to change their form, Drysdale said.
LGNZ was in the “perfect position” to co-ordinate the remit, but buy-in was needed from central Government and the other councils, he said.