Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

PM Christopher Luxon open to scrapping regional councils amid RMA reform

Adam Pearse
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Herald NOW: Daily News Update: June 23 2025. Video / Herald NOW

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says he wants to explore the possibility of scrapping New Zealand’s regional councils as the Government reforms the Resource Management Act.

NZ First minister Shane Jones told a local government forum last week his party does not see a compelling case for maintaining regional government.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics