Jones, speaking at last week’s forum as reported by the Post, said there was “less and less of a justifiable purpose for maintaining regional government” after the expected RMA reform.

“After the upcoming changes to the RMA, I doubt, well, certainly in the party I belong to, that there’s going to be a compelling case for regional government to continue to exist.“

New Zealand has 11 regional councils. According to Local Government NZ’s definition, regional councils played a “core role” in managing natural resources such as land and water, supporting biodiversity, providing regional transport and building resilience to natural hazards and the effects of climate change.

Luxon today was also asked about the potential of capping council rates increases, to which he said Local Government Minister Simon Watts was assessing options.

He added councils should organise their finances better, saying they needed to be “smart with the balance sheet” and use debt in different ways.

Bishop, who is also the Housing Minister, last week announced a new power in the RMA that gave central government the ability to overrule local councils if their decisions were going to negatively impact economic growth, development or employment.

Before using the power, a minister would need to check whether the council’s decision was consistent with the national direction under the RMA, and engage with the council.

It would only be an interim measure while the Government worked on new RMA laws, which were due to take effect in 2027 to align with the councils’ next Long-Term Plans.

