Local Focus: Zakk Rokkanno on Candidate Camera

Meet Zakk Rokkanno, running for Palmerston North City Council.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Zakk Rokkanno's views on the city's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

If Zakk Rokkanno is elected, he says his solutions to the major issues would be "backed by research" and he is willing to admit when he does not know enough to comment.

Three Waters is one such issue that Rokkanno says he is planning to research.

"I'm hearing people walk around protesting 'Three Waters, Three Waters', but what are they actually protesting against?"

The Palmerston North City Council candidate says climate change is a big issue at the moment and he would like to see people recycling more.

"You know, we're seeing temperatures change all around, tornadoes turning up - you just have to look at the news to see the latest goofy disasters that are happening."

Rokkanno believes crime is a big problem in Palmerston North having been "exposed to it in a number of ways".

His solution is "education, and provision of opportunities that enable people to progress, rather than fall into the holes that lead them to crime."

On a personal note, Rokkanno's hair doesn't lie. When asked if he prefers beer, wine or weed, he was one of only a few candidates to admit he enjoys "an occasional bit of green".

"I like the beers, I like liqueurs and stuff, but I'm not a heavy user of anything really. I like to stay focussed, and those sort of things are for special occasions."