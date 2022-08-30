Local Focus: William Izzard on Candidate Camera

William Izzard discusses plans for Masterton if he is elected mayor in the upcoming elections

William Izzard discusses plans for Masterton if he is elected mayor in the upcoming elections

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Izzard's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions

Masterton's self-proclaimed wizard, William Izzard, is running for mayor in the hopes of improving the culture between councillors, mayor and council staff.

His number one priority should he be elected will be to "identify where the costs are all going and try to curb the unrelenting expenditure that's going on in the community".

Izzard says New Zealand is in the middle of a recession, so Masterton's civic centre wouldn't be his top priority and providing a "facelift" for the swimming pool and library should come first.

"We don't really need a $70 million civic centre," he said.

"Instead of the civic centre we should be protecting the Golden Shears identity for Masterton."