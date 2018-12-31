Yes to compost, and no to junk-mail. It's simple to be waste free this year. Made with Funding from NZ on Air

For four years Katie Hine has been working towards zero waste.

In this series, Katie shares her top tips to reduce waste in 2019.

1 - A home compost works to reduce food waste, paper and cardboard that could otherwise end up in the landfill. Even those that don't have a compost can find one nearby through www.sharewaste.org.nz, which is a website connecting people who want to receive scraps.

After four years Katie has discovered many simple ways to cut down waste, and she says the best way is to take it one step at a time.

Katie's blog is at www.zerobelow.co.nz

