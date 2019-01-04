Local Focus Waste Free Hack 5: DIY Deodorant

Home-made deodorant with just four ingredients. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Home-made deodorant with just four ingredients. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Spray cans and roll-on deodorants – so much plastic to keep your sweaty pits smelling sweet?

Try making your own deodorant with Katie Hine.

"It's only got four ingredients," she says.

Katie Hine is completing a Graduate Diploma in environmental waste management and for four years has been working towards zero waste.

In this series, Katie shares her top tips to reduce waste in 2019.

5 - Deodorant

"When you can do something at home with very little effort, I find it connects us more with how we live," Katie said. "It's very rewarding.

"And you don't get the same feeling of 'oh wow, I made that' when you buy something at the shop."

After four years, Katie has discovered many simple ways to cut down waste. Her blog is at www.zerobelow.co.nz

Made with funding from