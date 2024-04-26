By Phil Pennington of RNZ
The central health agency is asking hospitals to save more than $80 million by July as part of a nationwide cost-cutting drive, according to figures sourced by RNZ.
RNZ has asked Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand to confirm the figures, which range from a savings goal of $15.5m in Auckland to between $7m and $9m for four other districts and $3m or less in a clutch of smaller districts.
It has told hospitals they must “live within our means” and clamp down on staff costs because other cost-cutting measures have not gone far enough, as RNZ revealed a week ago.
Health Minister Shane Reti has said this will not take away from the front line for medical care.
On Wednesday, a leaked document published by Newsroom showed Canterbury hospitals had been ordered to slash $13.5m in the next two months.
The latest figures cited to RNZ are for savings ordered at another 11 health districts:
· Auckland $15.5m
· Waikato $13m
· Southern $9m
· Counties Manukau just under $8m
· Waitematā just under $8m
· Capital Coast and Hutt Valley $7m
· Hawkes Bay $3m
· Nelson $3m
· South Canterbury $1.2m
· West Coast $980,000
RNZ has asked Health NZ what savings it has ordered at the other eight medium-to-small districts.
Health NZ received funding of almost $23 billion for 2023-24.
RNZ has contacted Reti for comment.
- RNZ