Local Focus: Tarawera Ultramarathon put elite long distance runners to the test

Three-thousand determined competitors took part in the 13th year of the Tarawera Ultramarathon. It's four races that push competitors' bodies to the limits, testing mental strength, endurance, and stamina.

"There is the 21km, 50km, we have a 102km in the Ultra-Trail World Tour, and a 100 mile race as well, for those people who want to go for a very long time," regional director Chris Randle said.

The competition's domestic athletes were up 40 per cent on last year with a strong national elite field.

"It's quite a unique race because normally we have around 60 per cent internationals but with all the restrictions around Covid, we're just delighted that so many domestic athletes have come and wanted to take part this year."

The 100 miler, at 162km long, started at Te Puia at 4am before continuing through some of Rotorua's toughest terrain and forests.

The winner was Matt Urbanski, who crossed the finish line at Rotorua's Lake Front 14 hours later. Katie Wright, the first female, came in two hours later.

