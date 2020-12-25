Local Focus: St Paul's Pūtiki looking for helpers

St Paul's Pūtiki is a church and a living piece of history. Built by locals in 1936 under the guidance of Sir Āpirana Ngata, the carvings, tapestries and woven tukutuku panels tell the story of Whanganui, colonialism, and NZ history.

Lisa Rewiti and her father Himona decided to start taking tours of this important historic church five years ago. Demand is now so high the tours are now almost every day, and the Rewitis need a hand.

"We would really like someone that has a connection to Pūtiki," said Rewiti. "Someone who can pronounce Māori words properly, or if they would like help with the pronunciation of Māori words, that would be fantastic too."

Fully restored inside and out, the church and hall have been granted Heritage New Zealand Category 1 historic places ranking.

"This church is a fusion of both Māori and Pākehā culture. It's the very best of their myths, their religious beliefs, their art, their crafts and architecture," she said.

Tours can be booked, and inquiries made at Whanganui i-SITE and there is always church on Sundays, 9am.

