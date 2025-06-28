Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kahu

Missing Waikato teen Whetu Bennett: Police comb LynnMall CCTV

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Whetu Bennett was last seen at LynnMall about midday on Wednesday. Photo / Supplied

Whetu Bennett was last seen at LynnMall about midday on Wednesday. Photo / Supplied

The hunt for the teenage girl last seen at West Auckland’s LynnMall is heading into its sixth day.

Police said this morning they are combing through CCTV footage from the mall as the search for 17-year-old Whetu Bennett continues.

Her sister Janet Jones is pleading for her younger sibling to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Kahu

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Kahu