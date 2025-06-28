She said Whetu, who recently moved to Auckland from the Waikato, was last seen on Tuesday about 12pm at the mall wearing a black dress, beige top and sunglasses.

“She isn’t from Auckland and hasn’t got anyone up there she knows. Please share my post... police report getting done now. I have barely any information to give.”

Police are seeking the public’s help to locate 17-year-old Whetu, who is missing in Auckland.

Jones said Whetu had been at the mall with her partner.

A police spokesperson said officers were following several lines of inquiry.

“At this point, there are a number of enquiries being made, including reviewing CCTV footage.”

Jones said Whetu’s partner contacted their mother, who is based in Morrinsville, on Thursday to tell her he hadn’t heard from her since Tuesday. Jones said she understood the pair may have had a disagreement and the boyfriend returned home, leaving Wheat the mall.

Whetu Bennett was reportedly last seen at LynnMall on Tuesday.

Jones reported Whetu missing on Thursday when she found out from her mother.

An aunt of the teenager yesterday made a public plea to Herald readers to help find her niece.

“She was visiting [her partner], and he had taken her to the mall, but I guess something happened. Maybe they got into an argument and he left her there and took off home, and she has not been heard from or seen since.”

Bennett’s aunt said her niece didn’t have a phone, “so she had no way of contacting anyone”.

“She’s only 17.”

The family were desperate for news but had not been made aware of any leads or sightings at this stage.

“We’re kind of losing hope, but we’re trying not to.”

Bennett is very outgoing, bubbly and nice, her aunt said.

The aunt said if Bennett saw this story she wanted her niece to contact her “sisters, her brothers, anybody”.

“Let her know that, just let all of us know that she’s safe, if she needs to be picked up, we can get her picked up, but just to make contact with somebody.

“We are all extremely worried, somebody has to know something. We need to know that she is safe.”