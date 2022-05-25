Local Focus: Sam Uffindell on Candidate Camera

National's candidate for the Tauranga by-election Sam Uffindel National's candidate for the Tauranga by-election tells Local Focus why he’s the man to replace Simon Bridges.

Tauranga residents will get to vote for a new Member of Parliament on June 18, after the resignation of National's Simon Bridges.

Asked why he was picked by the National Party to replace Bridges, Sam Uffindell said he had a very stable life, a wife and three wonderful kids.

"I've had a lot of experience within banks and overseas and I think they valued that."

The biggest issue Paengaroa-based Uffindell wants to see addressed is transport.

Youth crime is also high on his list of priorities in this Local Focus video.

"We need to back our police," he said.

"We need to ensure that people know that if they break the law they will be held accountable."

Uffindell said more could be done than just introducing tougher punishments.

"There is a social investment need that we will look to pick up."

Watch the full interview to find out where Uffindell falls on the city's biggest issues of transport and crime in a post-Covid economy.