Local Focus: Motorcycles and men's mental health

Distinguished Gentleman's Ride raises funds in the most dapper way possible.

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride (DGR) roars into Tauranga this month with men's mental health in the spotlight.

Founded in Sydney 10 years ago, the motorcycle ride is now held in more than 700 cities worldwide.

It is a unique fundraising opportunity where local riders get together to promote conversations about men's mental health.

"The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride is about making sure we are raising awareness for things like prostate cancer and men's mental health, specifically around suicide as well," said Tauranga ride host Darren Leggatt.

"As Kiwis we're just not that great about talking about our feelings, how we're doing, good or bad.

"The funding we generate as riders goes into mental health programmes and not only global research for trying to eliminate prostate cancer, but also locally as well."

The Tauranga leg has raised more than $80,000 in the eight years it's been operating.

About 200 riders take part each year and, apart from having a classic or vintage motorcycle, Bayride Motorcycles owner Damian Fleming said the only other requirement was the rider's outfit.

"They can get dressed up differently, bring out their different bikes.

"We tend to be a little quiet or gruff or keep to ourselves and this is a really good opportunity for us to talk about men's mental health and getting a health check.

"As most of us get older, that becomes more important."

Despite being called a gentleman's ride, Fleming said everyone was welcome.

"Plenty of women join in the day and get dressed up in a dapper manner as well.

"All are welcome."

Maddie Stubbins from Whakatāne will be participating for the third time.

"The first two were as a male and I transitioned in 2020," she said.

"Covid meant that for the last two years there hasn't been the same type of event.

"This year I still wanted to be part of it because it's open for gentlefolk, not just gentlemen."

First-hand experience is behind her drive to raise money for the DGR.

"I've experienced what it's like to have depression, to not be sure of what I needed in my life and where I was going. Also to have shame, hold things in and not want or tell anyone things"

All agree riding a motorcycle has a positive impact on mental health.

"Riding a motorcycle is a fantastic antidote to stress," Fleming said.

"It's very different from driving a car or going for a run.

"You're concentrating on the road, conditions, wind, noise, the motorcycle itself and a lot of your cares and worries just disappear."

Stubbins likens it to meditation.

"One thing I really love about riding a motorbike is that you're in the moment when you're riding a bike - it's a bit like meditation," she said.

"You've got to take notice of what you're seeing, take the weather into consideration, you feel things, you hear things."

Her son Daniel has also been a long-time supporter of the DGR, having participated four times.

"It's a good way to not only fundraise for men's mental health and physical health, but also just to bring good awareness to it all.

"I personally have struggled with it and many of my family and friends do.

"It's just a great way to try and open up the conversation a bit more with men about how we are."

This year's Distinguished Gentleman's Ride takes place on Sunday, May 22.

You can find out more about the event, and a rider to sponsor, here.